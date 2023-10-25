DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Charmin has reimagined the landscape of toilet paper.

To change how people tear toilet paper off from a roll, Charmin has quietly been testing a new concept to make it easier. After testing concluded, the company announced Smooth Tear.

“This is something the toilet paper category hasn’t seen, and we’ve spent more than five years perfecting the technology and design behind it,” said Rob Reinerman, Charmin vice president, Procter & Gamble.

Provided Photo

Smooth Tear is included in the Ultra Soft category, and is described as a change to make it a better experience in the bathroom.

“At Charmin, we’re all about delivering a better bathroom experience and delivering superior products with the best performance, ultimately delivering value to our consumers. It’s why we keep innovating and investing in performance,” Reinerman said.

Gregg Weaver is the senior scientist at Procter & Gamble. Weaver says customers have called into the call centers complaining that the tear-off shape is not proper. The change is expected to help the concerns the company received over the years.

“The uneven tear is a result of straight perforations that don’t match the direction that consumers pull sheets and where the toilet paper is hung in the bathroom. The new Charmin wavy perforation ensures that you’re able to tear smoothly no matter where and how you tear.”

You are expected to begin seeing Charmin Ultra Soft Smooth Tear in stores in October.