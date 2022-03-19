LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a man accused of firing at officers and killing a police dog has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer and assault on a service animal.

Police said in a statement Thursday that 23-year-old David J. Knopp of Shepherdsville also was charged with fleeing and wanton endangerment from an encounter last week with officers who responded to a shoplifting complaint at a store in Lebanon Junction.

A preliminary investigation found that Knopp fired at arriving officers and later shot a police dog sent to restrain him.

Police said officers returned fire and Knopp was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.