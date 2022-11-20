CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SouthPark Mall was packed to the brim with holiday shoppers when a disturbance caused chaos, and an evacuation, midday Saturday.

BREAKING – At least one person is being questioned by the police after a disturbance in H&M clothing at @SouthParkMallNC . People panicked & ran out the mall, knocking tables down in the the food court. One woman is being treated by medics outside. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/aXHxWCH4Rt — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) November 19, 2022

Security was seen with one person detained after an apparent disturbance by H&M. A woman who appeared to be injured was also seen being tended to by security outside the mall. MEDIC confirmed one patient had been transported with minor injuries to an area medical center while other potential patients with medical complaints were being evaluated. The victim transported was not gunshot wound-related, MEDIC said.

Shortly after the incident, the fire alarm went off, and the mall was evacuated. Panicked shoppers could be seen fleeing the food court and knocking down tables.

A mass casualty transport bus was on the scene as a precautionary measure. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office were taping off the parking lot by the food court near Reid’s Fine Foods and Dick’s. CMPD said they are unable to confirm there was a shooting. Charlotte Fire was also on the scene assisting.

One shopper who was inside Belk said an announcement came over the loudspeaker that the mall was temporarily closing and then the fire alarm went off and they were evacuated.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police later said the chaos was ignited by a disturbance between two people inside a store and that both individuals had been detained. The mall reopened shortly after 4 p.m.