Certain styles of Ragu sauce recalled for possible plastic contamination

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Select styles of Ragu pasta sauce are being recalled for possible plastic contamination.

According to Mizhan America, Inc., the sauces are taking this action out of an abundance of caution.

There have not yet been any reports of injury or illness.

Consumers are encouraged to examine their refrigerator and pantry inventory for the specific jars affected by the recall.

Any recalled sauce should be discarded and not consumed.

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN 06 20YU2

20YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

Consumers who purchased these recalled sauces with the outline cap codes should call Mizkan’s customer service line at 800-328-7248.

