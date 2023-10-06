DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Malls with a very popular restaurant chain seem to do better than those without one.

A new report by Moody’s Analytics says over 90 percent of shopping malls that have a Cheesecake Factory are up-to-date on their payments. The percentage decreases to 72 percent for malls not containing a Cheesecake Factory.

Analysts say the restaurant could be a draw for why people go to malls in the first place. The dats showed a similar effect with high-end retail stores like Apple and Lululemon.

To celebrate the restaurant’s 45th anniversary, Cheesecake Factory has an offer for Cheesecake Rewards™ Members until Oct. 27. People that sign up can receive an offer for a $4.50 slice of cheesecake the day after signing up.