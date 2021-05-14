CDC relaxes mask guidelines — but these stores will continue to require them for customers, employees…

(WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

But are there any changes planned for retail stores and businesses when it comes to masking requirements?

Here’s a list of companies and what they plan to do:

CVS

CNN reports a spokesperson for CVS said the chain is reevaluating its in-store policy, which currently requires customers and employees to wear masks. It is reviewing the relaxed guidelines.

Giant Eagle

In a statement, a Giant Eagle spokesperson said “as we actively evaluate the shifts in state and CDC guidance, we will continue to require anyone working or shopping in our stores to wear a mask or face covering.”

Heinen’s

In a statement to FOX 8, Heinen’s said its leadership team is “actively working together to discuss this topic while keeping in mind the safety of our associates and customers.” The company will provide an update once one is available.

Home Depot

CNN reports Home Depot will continue to require masks for employees and customers.

Kroger

Business Insider reports Kroger will also keep mask requirements in place for its customers and workers. The chain is also reviewing safety practices and the CDC’s guidance.

Starbucks

CNN reports Starbucks will keep mask policies for now.

Target

Business Insider reports a Target spokesperson shared that the chain will uphold masks and social distancing in stores but that it is reviewing policies in light of the relaxed guideliens.

Walgreens

CNN reports Walgreens is currently reviewing the updated guidelines.

Walmart

The Columbus Dispatch reports a statement from Walmart said it will continue to require that associates and customers wear masks and that the measures would not be lifted. The company also said, however, it is reconsidering its mask policies in light of the relaxed guidelines.