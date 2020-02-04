CDC on coronavirus: You don’t need a facemask in US

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIVB) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not recommending people in the U.S. wear facemasks, despite ongoing worries about the novel coronavirus.
The CDC tweeted this information on Tuesday morning, saying the virus is not spreading in American communities.
Instead, the CDC recommended different measures for prevention, as no vaccine for the virus currently exists.
Here are the CDC’s recommendations:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
