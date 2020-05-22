Caught on camera: Good Samaritan braves inferno

Live Now
(WPMI/NBC News)  A Mobile, Alabama man is being hailed as a hero after rushing toward a burning apartment complex to help pull a woman from the flames.

Cameras were rolling and captured Quinn Parrish as he jumped into action and rescued the woman who was struggling to escape the flames.

Quinn said he was so quick to help because he has been in a similar situation before.

“Because I’ve been in a situation like this before over in Seabreeze. It was a little girl, it was a little girl. A little girl had died inside her apartment, and we did all we could to try to get her up out of there. All the smoke and stuff had killed us, and just, so any time I see a fire like that and I’m able to help, I jump right on it,” Quinn said.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says the woman was in shock and “couldn’t cooperate.” Officials say the firefighter in the video was gearing up with masks, gloves, and a regulator go to into the building and rescue her when the Quinn rushed to help.

