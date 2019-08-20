Caught on camera: Gator scales fence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) — As if the prospect of an alligator in your yard wasn’t scary enough – now this. Apparently, they can climb fences.
A gator scaled a fence at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend.
A woman driving by when she caught the gator in action Saturday.
It does a belly-flop on the grass and goes on its way.
Officials with the air station said they don't plan on removing the alligator from the base unless it poses a danger to residents.
