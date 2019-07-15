Caught on camera: Elderly man attacked over parking spot in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN/CNN/WDTN) – A hotel owner in Florida was injured after a man attacked him over a parking spot in the hotel’s private parking lot.

According to the hotel owner, the man said that when he visits Hollywood, Fla., he parks wherever he wants in order to go to the beach.

“He told me that when he comes to Hollywood, he parks wherever the ‘f’ he wants,” Rudy, the hotel owner who was beaten, said.

Rudy owns the Shoreview Condo hotel on South Surf Road. Over the Memorial Day weekend, he says that a man in a red shirt parked in a clearly-marked private spot.

“I asked him very kindly if he would move,” Rudy said. “When I saw he was that hostile, I turned around and went to get my cell phone out of the office and to call police.”

The man, according to Rudy, was “smoking a joint and told me that because I was so nice to him, he would go ahead and leave but after he finishes the joint. So, I told him you can’t smoke because I got a hotel full of people and kids here, the smell is everywhere. You can’t do that.”

That’s when the man sucked punched Rudy and kept beating him until the man’s female companion intervened.

The attack left Rudy badly bruised on his throat and his neck, suffering blurred vision, and a possible concussion.

