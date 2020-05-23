Breaking News
Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 10-year-old girl scares off intruder

U.S. & World

Man was attempting to burglarize Northwest Bakersfield home

by: Jose Franco

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl scaring away a man who tried to burglarize her family’s Northwest Bakersfield home as she was waiting in a car in the driveway.

Man seen on camera / Photo: Dylan Pendley

The girl’s father, Dylan Pendley, says the man seen on camera approached the family home Thursday at around 4 p.m. in the 8900 block of Oak Hills Avenue and attempted to steal a golf cart from the home’s garage.

What the man didn’t know was 10-year-old Lola was sitting in a SUV in the driveway and saw him. She quickly exits the car and shouts at the man, scaring him away. The man quickly ran off.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS