Caught on Cam: Group helps eagle caught by octopus

(CNN) – Salmon farmers in Canada rescued a bald eagle caught in clutches of a large octopus off Vancouver Island last Monday.

The team was headed back to their float house when they heard the eagle’s cries as it struggled with the octopus.

They wanted to help but hesitated at first — wondering if they should just let nature take its course.

Finally, they intervened, using a pole with a hook attached to free the octopus’ grip.

The eagle was able to escape and fly to the shore nearby.

