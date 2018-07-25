Caught on cam: Close call on the tracks

(NBC News) Newly released body camera footage shows a rookie New Jersey police officer save a man from an oncoming train.

Officer Kyle Savoia has been on the job for just six months, and he may have already experienced his best day ever.

Last Thursday Savoia was dispatched to do a welfare check on someone who was apparently on the railroad tracks in Perth Amboy.

When he arrived the man was lying down on the tracks, so the officer made a mad dash for him, while also screaming to get his attention.

Officer Savoia also waved his arms to get the train conductor to stop the train.

There was no room for error as the man jumped from the tracks just moments before the train crept to a halt.