Caught on cam: Car plows into two girls, driver flees

(WXIA/NBC News) A manhunt is underway following a terrifying hit-and-run accident in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Video obtained by NBC News shows the moment a car plowed into two girls and through the side of a house as they played in the front yard of the home Friday.

Miraculously, no one was killed in the shocking incident.

Surveillance video recorded from a camera mounted on the damaged home shows the two girl - 11 and 12 years old - playing just outside the front of the home.

Suddenly, a car can be seen careening down the street and hitting a curb before blowing through the intersection. In the next instant, the car is in the front yard and slams into the two girls.

After a few seconds, the driver of the car can be seen running away from the house and down the street as people from inside the house flood outside in disbelief.

