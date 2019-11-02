Caught on Cam: Bear takes a dip in pool

(NBC) – Every once and a while a bear needs to relax and take a dip in the pool.

That’s what the owners of a cafe in Bulgaria discovered when they checked out their security cam footage Friday morning.

They saw a huge bear checking out the water in the swimming pool behind their cafe.

The bear liked the water and took a nice lazy swim.

Earlier the bear didn’t realize the door was glass and bumped his nose.

And the big one jumped back when it leaned down to check out what turned out to be a frog at the cafe window.

But that’s not the end of this story.

After the cafe owners posted the video on Facebook, Bulgarian forestry officials contacted them and told them they will catch and the put the bear down.

It’s a risk, the forestry officials said.

So now the cafe owners have started a petition to save the bear. The owners said they would pay for the bear’s capture and relocation.

Let’s hope for the best.

