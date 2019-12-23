Catfish shatters car windshield

(CNN) – You look out for bad drivers and objects in the road while you’re driving, but a North Carolina woman says her car was hit by something truly unexpected…a falling catfish!

On the way home from her mom’s, Rhesa Walston was driving her SUV when she got a surprise from right out of the sky.

“I couldn’t stop it. It was just coming and coming and bam!” she said.

And that was the sound of a broken windshield for Walston, from what you’d least expect.

“The bird’s got a fish. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s a catfish.’ And about that time he drops it. And it lands on my windshield and tiny glass just goes everywhere.”

Walston says it was unbelievable.

“Is this real? Did I really just get hit by a fish? Because who’s going to believe that I hit a catfish if I can’t find the catfish?” she said.

It was real. So after she safely pulled off the side of River Road and Washington, she went on the hunt for it, with the help of a few friends, snapping a photo of the evidence.

Walston is thankful it didn’t cause more damage. Her daughter Breelyn was in the backseat. She saw it all too.

“The bird had a big fishy and then it broke mommy’s glass car,” she said.

Walston posted her wild experience on Facebook, and it went viral.

It now has more than 117 thousand shares and 12 thousand comments.

It’s reaching people all over the world. She says she’s always wanted to be famous but not for this

“Ridiculous for somebody’s who’s never had more than five shares on a picture. It’s surreal.”

Her best piece of advice for drivers now?

“Look out for fish because you never know when you’re going to see one,” she said.

Insurance took care of Rhesa’s new windshield here. She tells me she’s going to be on the lookout for fish while driving around town.

