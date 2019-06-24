Cat survives 35-minute tumble in washing machine

(CNN) – A cat in Minnesota got stuck in a washing machine and went for a full 35-minute cycle and survived.

The cat’s owner, Stefani Carrol-Kirchoff, says she always makes sure none of her three cats are in the washer and drying when she’s doing laundry.

But last week, she forgot and Felix had somehow found his way inside the washer.

After finding him, the family rushed him to an emergency vet.

Felix temporarily lost his vision and had pneumonia from all the water in his lungs.

He’s doing better and has his sight back, as well as started eating. However, he remains on oxygen. Felix is expected to make a full recovery.

Even so, Carroll-Kirchoff said she’ll never forgive herself and this is going to haunt her for the rest of her life.

Her daughter started a GoFundMe to offset the medical costs, which has so far raised nearly $9,000 towards a $10,000 goal.

