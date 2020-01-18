Cat accidentally euthanized during vet visit

(CNN) – It’s a pet owner’s worst nightmare. A woman’s cat is dead after it was accidentally euthanized during a routine vet visit.

“Every time I close my eyes, I see that look on her face and I just can’t get it out of my head.”

Michelle Olson is at a loss for words after she says her 8-year-old cat, Sophie, was accidentally euthanized at Suburbia North Animal Hospital in Spring.

She and her husband just picked up Sophie after taking her in for a routine checkup and to get a rabies vaccine, when she got a call from the hospital.

“It was the doctor herself calling, saying, ‘Please get Sophie back here immediately, we gave her euthanasia instead of a rabies vaccine,’” said Olson.

They quickly took Sophie back to the vet.

“I immediately took her out of her cat carrier and I held her, talked to her, because I knew that was going to be the last thing she would remember, I knew she wasn’t going to come back at that point, I just knew it. She pretty much was dying in my arms.”

Michelle says the vets did everything they could to try and save Sophie, but it was too late.

“They’re very sorry, that’s all they can say really. Yes, it was an accident, I get that, but it was an accident that should’ve never happened,” she said.

The animal hospital said at the advice of their legal counsel, they couldn’t comment.

“My main concern is not to bash them at all, I just want to make sure the public is aware. Ask questions that you didn’t think you had to ask so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

