Cast of ’30 Rock’ to reunite for hour-long special

(NBC) – The cast of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” reunited a few weeks ago. Now, the cast of “30 Rock” will be doing a one-time get together next month.
Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin and company will be taking part in an ad-free, one hour special showcasing the fall program lineups for NBC and its sibling networks, including USA and Bravo.
The event will air Thursday, July 16 and will be similar to the live upfront presentations the networks make to major advertisers every May.
But with coronavirus nixing those plans this year, NBC decided to enlist the “30 Rock” gang’s help for a scaled down version that everyone, not just advertisers, will get to see.
NBC announced its fall programming plans earlier on Tuesday, including the return of former “Law and Order: SVU” star Christopher Meloni in a new spinoff focused on organized crime.
