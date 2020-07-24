Cashing in 20 years of change

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTMJ)  A Wauwatosa, Wisconsin man is doing what he can to help with the nationwide coin shortage, by bringing in two decades worth of change he’s saved up.

Jim Holton has collected extra change for over 20 years, starting when his son was given a piggy bank as a baby. Holton says he added roughly 60 cents in change from his coffee every day.

Holton said he was planning on turning the coins in after his four children graduated college, but after hearing about the shortage, he decided to help.

In total, Holton brought in three five-gallon bucks and a variety of jars and containers filled with coins. In total, Holton collected $5,366.05.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS