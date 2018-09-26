Cash gifts becoming popular for wedding registries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(NBC) - (NBC) - Before Brett and Jordan Petrulis tied the knot, they shared a home. After half a decade as a couple, they were excited to take the next step. But they already had many of the household items that are traditional wedding gifts.

"With people getting married so much older, they don't need a brand new can opener or set of dishes," said Jordan.

So they set up their wedding registry using Zola, one of a growing number of services offering intangible gift options

Some of their items included a month of Blue Apron, workout classes, money for movie tickets... and a cash registry.

Previously faux pas, more couples are embracing cash registries. They're up 50-percent since 20-16, according to data from wedding planning website, the Knot.

"We see our couples who register for cash earmark the money for all sorts of things anything from a honeymoon to a down payment on a home," said Lauren Kay with the Knot. "Downpaying student debt, IVF treatments, we've even seen a puppy."

Modern couples say these cash funds are about more than money. It's all part of a shifting mindset that's evolving an industry of traditions.

"Millennials specifically feel a need to prioritize experiences over things," Kay said.

"If you can gift someone dinner at a 5 star restaurant on their honeymoon they'll remember that you're the person that made that possible," Jordan said.

The gift of a lasting memory, no wrapping paper required.

The average cash wedding registry raises about 14-hundred dollars in funds.