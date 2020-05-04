Carnival plans to set sail again August 1

Live Now
(CNN) – Carnival Cruise Line says some of its ships will be heading out to sea again on August 1.

The company said Monday it will start its gradual return to service. The ships will be departing from three ports: Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida, and Galveston, Texas.

But the cruise line is also extending its suspension of service from other North American and Australian ports until the end of August.

The company says it’s reaching out to customers who already have tickets for that time period, to offer them alternatives.

Carnival also says it will use the time before returning to service to improve health safety measures for its passengers and crews.

