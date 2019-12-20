Carnival cruise ships collide near Mexico

(CNN) – A cruise ship was damaged when it hit another cruise ship while trying to dock in Cozumel, Mexico.

An eyewitness shot video of the accident involving the Carnival Glory, which is pulling in, and the Carnival Legend, which was already docked in the port.

One passenger was injured in the Friday morning crash.

Carnival Cruise Lines says the ships are still seaworthy, and both are expected to continue their itineraries as planned.

Passengers on the ships describe the accident as feeling like normal sea motion.

They say an announcement on the legend blamed currents for the crash.

A similar announcement on the glory reportedly said high winds contributed.

