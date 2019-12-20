Carnival cruise ships collide near Mexico

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A cruise ship was damaged when it hit another cruise ship while trying to dock in Cozumel, Mexico.

An eyewitness shot video of the accident involving the Carnival Glory, which is pulling in, and the Carnival Legend, which was already docked in the port.

One passenger was injured in the Friday morning crash.

Carnival Cruise Lines says the ships are still seaworthy, and both are expected to continue their itineraries as planned.

Passengers on the ships describe the accident as feeling like normal sea motion.

They say an announcement on the legend blamed currents for the crash.

A similar announcement on the glory reportedly said high winds contributed.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS