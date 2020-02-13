Live Now
Car safety picks announced for 2020

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) The Insurance Institute for highway safety released its annual list of the safest vehicles on the road; the top safety picks and top safety picks plus.

“Both of those awards require you get good ratings in all six of our crash worthiness tests that we perform,” stated David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The criteria also include a vehicle’s ability to avoid other vehicles, pedestrians and having good or acceptable headlights.

64 cars and SUVs were named a top safety pick by the institute, and 23 qualify for top safety pick plus.

The list does not include any minivans or pickup truck this year.

To see the complete list, click here.

