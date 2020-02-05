Car drives through barricade on Chiefs Super Bowl parade route, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police arrested at least one person Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash just on the edge of the parade crowd to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing.

Police stopped the suspect with what they call a ‘PIT maneuver.’

FOX4 is monitoring the situation very closely.

As of 8:36 a.m., police said there have been no reports of injuries.

As far as we can tell, there are no injuries. Great work by our officers! — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020