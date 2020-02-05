Car drives through barricade on Chiefs Super Bowl parade route, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police arrested at least one person Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash just on the edge of the parade crowd to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.
The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing.
Police stopped the suspect with what they call a ‘PIT maneuver.’
FOX4 is monitoring the situation very closely.
As of 8:36 a.m., police said there have been no reports of injuries.
As far as we can tell, there are no injuries. Great work by our officers!— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020
Car chase that just happened outside the Westin @fox4kc @kmbc pic.twitter.com/LDAhkeKmVz— Logan Moore (@Loganmoore00) February 5, 2020
@TMZ car chase during chiefs Super Bowl parade!!! pic.twitter.com/54WhLXjXO9— Chiefssssssssss (@PooooStain) February 5, 2020
