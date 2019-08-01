Canned beef product recalled due to bacterial pathogens

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – A popular canned beef product has been recalled due to a potential processing defect, resulting in the potential survival of bacterial pathogens in the products, the USDA announced Wednesday.

Kaskey’s Beefy Mac Pasta in Tomato and Meat Sauce, a product by Conagra Brands, Inc., with a best by July, 7 2021 was recalled after the problem was discovered on July 27, 2019. The products have the establishment number “EST. 794” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled shipments were shipped to and sold at distribution and retail centers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and Texas.

The USDA says that people who have the item should not consume it and either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

