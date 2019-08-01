Candidates spar at Democratic debate

(CNN) – The Democratic candidates ganged up on former Vice President Joe Biden during the second Democratic presidential debate.

But the frontrunner didn’t shy away from the fight. Biden stood front and center, feeling the heat.

“Mr. Vice President, you want to be President of the United States, you need to be able to answer the tough questions,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Especially from Senator Kamala Harris with whom he clashed in the first debate.

Right off the bat, Harris and Biden sparred on health care, while Senator Cory Booker attacking Biden’s record on criminal justice.

Democrats also debated issues like climate change, racial injustice, and immigration.

Already, half of the candidates have met at least one of the qualifications for participating in the next debate.

Those in the back of the pack made memorable moments — that may boost their poll numbers and keep their campaigns afloat.

