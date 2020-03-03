Candidates cast Super Tuesday votes

(NBC News) As Democratic presidential candidates courted support from Super Tuesday voters heading to the polls, Senator Bernie Sanders remained the man to beat.

“If we are going to defeat Donald Trump, our campaign is the campaign to do that,” Sanders said after casting his vote in his home state of Maine.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, is leading a charge from moderate Democrats, who appear to be to consolidate around the former vice president in a bid to stop Sanders from building up an insurmountable delegate lead.

Another centrist appearing on the ballot for the first time Tuesday is former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who’s putting his half billion dollars in ad spending to the test.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is hoping for a strong enough showing to stay in the race.

“This is a righteous fight, it’s the right fight to be in,” Warren said after casting her vote in Massachusetts.

Almost 7 million early votes were cast before polls Tuesday, potentially dulling the effects of the recent withdrawals of Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, and their subsequent endorsement of Vice President Biden.