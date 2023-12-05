ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – If there’s every been a perfect excuse to request the good stuff when it comes to the syrup on your pancakes or waffles, this is it.

The Québec Maple Syrup Producers argue that too many Americans consume high-fructose imitation maple syrup without realizing it. They want to pay you back for restaurants that charge extra for real maple syrup.

Maple from Canada, representing over 13,300 maple farmers, is launching the “Bill the Maple” initiative to address the extra charges for pure maple syrup at American breakfast spots. The organization will reimburse patrons who request pure maple syrup instead of defaulting to high-fructose imitations.

The group says that misleading labels have led to confusion, with over half of surveyed Americans mistaking table syrup for genuine maple syrup. Consumer Reports says that while it offers some benefits over sugar, be cautious about its calorie and sugar content.

Maple from Canada shared this three-step plan to redeem your maple syrup fee:

Go to your favorite breakfast restaurant and ask for pure maple syrup with your order

If charged extra, upload a picture of your receipt to billthemaple.com

Done! You’ll receive your hard-earned money back.

Act soon because this deal does not last forever. It ends on 12/29/2023 or after the $10,000 fund limit has been reached.