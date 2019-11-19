Camel, cow, donkey found roaming together along Kansas road

by: The Associated Press

This Nov. 17, 2019 photo provided by the Goddard Police Department shows a camel, donkey and a cow found roaming together along a road near Goddard, Kan. After the police asked for help over social media, authorities have learned the animals belonged to an employee of the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park. (Devon Keith/Goddard Police Department via AP)

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities discovered a camel, a cow and a donkey roaming together along a Kansas road in a grouping reminiscent of a Midwestern Christmas Nativity scene.

The Goddard Police Department asked for help Sunday in locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”

Police said in a Facebook post that if they couldn’t find the owners, they would be “halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season.”

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Meyers said the animals belong to an employee of the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

One person who replied to the Facebook post inquired, “Are there 3 wise looking men near?” Another speculated that they “may lead you to the Second Coming.”

Goddard is about 15 miles west of Wichita.

