Calling all donors: Blood needed

(NBC News) An estimated 1.8 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and for many blood transfusions will be key in their fight towards recovery.
 
Together, the American Red Cross and The American Cancer Society are putting out a call for donors, as donations tend to drop in winter due to inclement weather. 

“We’ve already had 3,000 blood and platelet donations go uncollected just because of weather,” says Red Cross spokesperson April Phillips. 

The “Give Blood, Give Time” campaign urges those in more mild climates to donate now, and those in harsher regions to do so when safely able.

Most healthy people who are at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible.  

Schedule a donation: https://rcblood.org/2SHYV2l

