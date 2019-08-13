California police officer and suspect dead after shootout

Police at the scene of a shooting that left a California Highway Patrol officer and a suspect dead on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Photo: OC Hawk/CNN)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they don’t know why a man whose truck was being impounded suddenly grabbed a rifle and opened fire, killing a California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two others before he was killed.

Other drivers ran for cover and two people were slightly injured as dozens of bullets flew Monday just off a freeway in Riverside, east of Los Angeles.

Authorities say a CHP officer was doing paperwork to impound the pickup truck when the driver reached in, grabbed a rifle and fatally wounded the officer, identified as 33-year-old Andre Moye, Jr.

Two other CHP officers were wounded, one critically.

His father tells KABC-TV that the gunman was his son, 49-year-old Aaron Luther of Beaumont. He says he doesn’t know what the felon was doing with a gun.

