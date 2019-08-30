Busy roads expected for Labor Day weekend

(CNN) – It’s considered the unofficial end of summer, and whether you’re flying to your Labor Day destination or driving there, prepare for large crowds.

“This year, over one third of Americans will be traveling for that last long week of summer,” said Elizabeth Monahan with TripAdvisor.

According to TripAdvisor, 61 percent of those traveling will be hitting the road, while 27 percent will be flying.

Among the top trips this year: a beach getaway, a trip to the city, an escape to the lake, a mountain getaway, or a visit to a national park.

“Most folks are looking to spend time outdoors, soak up the nice weather before we’re back into the back to school routine,” Monahan said.

Quick trips to the city were also popular. The survey found New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, and Orlando were the top destinations.

“Most folks told us that they’re really in it for the long haul. They want to get away, feel relaxed, enjoy time away from their homes with most people traveling more than 500 miles,” said Monahan.

TripAdvisor says Thursday, August 29 and Tuesday, September 3 will be the busiest travel days.

But if you can’t avoid them, pack your patience.

“Try to leave a little bit earlier than you normally would or even later in the day to help avoid some of those busy traffic roadways and long lines at the airport,” said Monahan.

