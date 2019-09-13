Bus driver comforting student on 1st day caught on camera

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU/CNN/WDTN) – A bus driver in Wisconsin is getting attention after she’s caught on camera comforting a student on the first day of school.

Isabel Lane was driving her normal routes on the first day of school when she picked up a boy named Axel. However, when Lane picked up Axel for the first day of school, things didn’t go as planned.

“He was all smiles when he saw me around the corner and I started to slow down and that’s when you could see his face start to change,” Lane said.

Lane completed the bus stop but Axel wouldn’t get on without help from his Mom.

“I picked him up, put him on the bus,” Amy Johnson, Axel’s mother, said.

But she still wanted that special first day of school photo.

“She had set him down in the seat and he kept trying to grab for her as she was trying to get off the bus so I just stuck my hand behind the seat,” Lane said.

It was that moment that Johnson snapped a photo.

“I was just more into that I wanted that perfect picture and whether he was crying or not, I just snapped it,” Johnson said.

That heart-warming picture now making the rounds on social media, but it was that small gesture that made a world of difference for little Axel, proving that a little act of kindness can reach far beyond the bus stop.

“I mean, I didn’t think it was that big of a deal, personally, just I guess, it’s just something that I would do,” Lane said. “The day after that he was waiting at the bus stop all by himself. He got on all smiles and talking to me the whole time. So, he is doing much better now.”

