Burger King manager told to ‘go back to Mexico’ for speaking Spanish

EUSTIS, Fla. (WDTN/CNN/WESH) – A Florida Burger King manager removed a ‘rude’ customer after video shows two female customers telling him to ‘go back to Mexico,’

The incident stemmed from the manager speaking Spanish to a fellow employee.

“This is America,” one of the women said. “Our main language is English.”

The manager attempted to quickly deescalate the situation, however the customers continued.

“You’re in America, you should speak American English,” a woman said.

The manager responded, saying he is not from Mexico and that the woman was being very prejudiced. That’s when he asked the women to leave.

“Yeah, yeah, go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish,” a woman said. “Go back to your Mexican country or Mexican state.”

A young woman who happened to be at the restaurant and recorded the incident says she was born in Puerto Rice herself and found the woman’s comments discriminatory and offensive, but not surprising.

“I wasn’t surprised because sadly, it’s something you see often,” the young woman said.

The women involved in the incident did leave without further escalation.

Burger King released a statement, saying “there is no place for discrimination in our restaurants. We expect employees and guests to treat each other with respect.”

