Burger chain posts ad looking for ‘bacon intern’

(CNN) – A California burger chain is offering a way for you to bring home the bacon while eating it!
Farmer Boys says it is willing to pay someone one thousand dollars to spend a day testing its bacon.
The company posted an ad for a so-called “bacon intern” on its Instagram page this week.
The post lays out the job, saying, “One day – $1,000 pay – EAT BACON.”
The company calls on anyone wanting the position to post a video or photo onto their Instagram account that explains why they should be the bacon intern.
Farmer Boys says it will announce a winner on August 27.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.