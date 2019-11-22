Bumble Bee Foods files for bankruptcy

FILE – This Oct. 15, 2012 file photo shows the front of the Bumble Bee tuna processing plant in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. Chicken of the Sea and Bumble Bee are calling off their planned merger after the Obama administration told the companies it would hurt competition in the U.S. canned tuna market. The Justice Department announced Friday, Dec. 4, 2015 that the deal announced a year ago between Thailands largest seafood company and Bumble Bee Foods of the U.S. has been called off. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

(CNN) – One of America’s largest tuna brands has filed for bankruptcy.

Bumble Bee Foods announced Thursday that it is selling its assets to a Taiwan-based company for $925 million. The sale could be finalized within 60 to 90 days.

The bankruptcy announcement comes more than two years after Bumble Bee Foods pleaded guilty in a tuna price fixing scheme. Bumble Bee Foods has been around for 120 years.

It sells tuna, salmon, sardines, and other seafood items under several brands including Bumble Bee, Brunswick, Snow’s, Wild Selections, and Beach Cliff.

