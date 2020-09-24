Buffalo Police officers no longer have to wear their names on their uniforms

U.S. & World

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police officers no longer have to wear their names on their uniforms.

Mayor Byron Brown announced today that officers can now wear their badge number instead.

He says this is happening to prevent people from doxing police officers.

That’s when a person’s private information is shared publicly on the internet.

“What we have seen is that some of these doxing incidents are occurring from people that are not in this city, are not in this county, are not in this region, but people in different parts of the country, maybe internationally, that see a name on a uniform. And then go to work on the computer,” Brown said.

Mayor Brown says that every Buffalo Police officer should be identified. He says this new policy took effect last week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS