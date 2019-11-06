Bud Light to release hard seltzer in 2020

(CNN) – Demand is surging for hard seltzer drinks and Bud Light is hoping to capitalize off that growth.

Its own version will debut next year.

The alcoholic drink is made from cane sugar and natural fruit flavor.

One can has 100 calories, 2 grams of carbs, and 5 percent alcohol by volume.

It will be available in five flavors including black cherry, lemon lime, strawberry, and mango.

Drinks will be sold in individual cans and in 12-packs in variety or single flavors.

Analysts at Guggenheim Partners say that currently, the brand ‘White Claw,’ is the top-selling hard seltzer brand.

But as more consumers seek options with fewer calories and less sugar — other brands are expected to see sales continue to increase.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.