Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations

LONDON (NewsNation Now) — Buckingham Palace issued a statement Tuesday, saying the family was saddened to learn of the challenges Harry and Meghan had faced in the past few years — and that they would address the issues privately.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the palace said.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The statement is the first comment by the palace following Harry and Meghan’s two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they alleged that Meghan had experienced racism and callous treatment during her time in the royal family.

The tell-all TV interview with the couple has dragged the royals into the biggest crisis since the death of Harry’s mother Diana in 1997, when the family, led by Queen Elizabeth, was widely criticized for being too slow to respond.

In the two-hour show, originally aired on CBS on Sunday evening, Harry said that his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down.

Charles, while on a visit to a vaccine pop-up clinic at the Jesus House Church in London, was asked by a reporter what he thought of the interview. He stopped and looked up before turning and walking off without comment.

“Worst Royal Crisis in 85 Years,” read the front page of the Daily Mirror newspaper, while the Daily Mail’s cover asked “What Have They Done?”. The Sun columnist Trevor Kavanagh questioned if the interview meant the end for the royals.

“It could hardly be more damaging to the royal family, not least because there is little it can do to defend itself,” The Times said in a lead article under the title “Royal Attack.”

A customer takes a copy of a newspaper headlining Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview at a newspaper stand outside a shop in London, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Britain’s royal family is absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, in which the couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A man reads a copy of The Standard newspaper with coverage of the two-hour appearance of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan with Oprah Winfrey, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview divided people around the world on Monday, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim)

A sign showing Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, hangs outside the Duke of Sussex pub near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

A sign depicting the image of Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, hangs outside the Duke of Sussex pub near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A sign depicting the image of Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, hangs outside the Duke of Sussex pub near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

“The key to the monarchy’s survival over the centuries has been its ability to adapt to the needs of the times. It needs to adapt again,” The Times said.

Elizabeth, who is 94 and has been on the throne for 69 years, wanted to take some time before the palace issued a response, a royal source said.

Nearly three years since her star-studded wedding in Windsor Castle, Meghan gained sympathy in the United States by casting some unidentified members of the British royal family as uncaring, mendacious or guilty of racist remarks.

She and Harry have also had a torrid relationship with the British press, and in particular tabloids who have been critical of the couple.

For the monarchy, which traces its history through 1,000 years of British and English history to William the Conqueror, Meghan’s bombshell has been compared to the crises over the death of Diana and the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watched the interview, his spokesman said on Tuesday, but would not be making any further comment on it.

Johnson said on Monday he had the highest admiration for the queen but that he did not want to speak about the interview. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her nation was unlikely to stop having the queen as head of state soon.

Opponents of the monarchy said the allegations made by Meghan and Harry showed how rotten the institution was.

“Now people are getting a much clearer picture of what the monarchy is really like. And it doesn’t look good,” said Graham Smith, head of Republic, a campaign group which seeks to abolish the monarchy.

“With the queen likely to be replaced by King Charles during this decade the position of the monarchy has rarely looked weaker,” Smith said.

Some royal supporters cast Meghan, a 39-year-old former U.S. actor, as a publicity seeker with an eye on Hollywood stardom.

But the gravity of the claims has raised uncomfortable questions about how the British monarchy, which survived centuries of revolution that toppled their cousins across Europe, could function in a meritocratic world.

Meghan, whose mother is Black and father is white, said her son Archie, who turns two in May, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family “about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

She declined to say who had voiced such concerns, as did Harry. Winfrey later told CBS that Harry had said it was not the queen or her 99-year-old husband Philip, who has been in hospital for three weeks while the crisis unfolds.

Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle, who she has not spoken to since her wedding, said on Tuesday he did not think the British royal family was racist, and hoped that an alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan’s son was just a “dumb question”.

“The thing about what colour will the baby be or how dark will the baby be; I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody,” Markle told ITV. “It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist.”

Harry said his family had cut them off financially, and his father Prince Charles had let him down and refused to take his calls at one point.

“The age of deference, already under strain, will vanish with her passing,” Kavanagh wrote, questioning whether the royal family would survive beyond the popular queen.

Others pointed to the fact that the institution has survived crises in the past.

“It is obviously damaging because anything that tarnishes their reputation is bad,” royal commentator Penny Junor told Reuters. “But I think overall it’s a strong institution, it’s a good institution. It has served Britain extremely well over the decades. I hope that it will survive this.”

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.