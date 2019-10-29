Bruins don ‘Toy Story’ costumes to delight Boston Children’s Hospital patients

BOSTON (WPRI) — Halloween came a few days early at Bosting Children’s Hospital.
Members of the Boston Bruins – including Torey Krug, Matt Grzelcyk, Danton Heinen, Charlie McAvoy, Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo – dressed up as characters from the movie “Toy Story 4” while visiting kids at the hospital Monday. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and even Forky were there.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.