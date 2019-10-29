Bruins don ‘Toy Story’ costumes to delight Boston Children’s Hospital patients

BOSTON (WPRI) — Halloween came a few days early at Bosting Children’s Hospital.

Members of the Boston Bruins – including Torey Krug, Matt Grzelcyk, Danton Heinen, Charlie McAvoy, Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo – dressed up as characters from the movie “Toy Story 4” while visiting kids at the hospital Monday. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and even Forky were there.

The #NHLBruins made plenty of friends at this year’s Halloween visit. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/qH0qM4kyPR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2019

Learning the floss from our buddy Carlos.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/V5jFHM85kM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2019

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.