Breaking News
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Dayton

Bruins don ‘Toy Story’ costumes to delight Boston Children’s Hospital patients

U.S. & World

by: Nancy Krause

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: @NHLBruins

BOSTON (WPRI) — Halloween came a few days early at Bosting Children’s Hospital.

Members of the Boston Bruins – including Torey Krug, Matt Grzelcyk, Danton Heinen, Charlie McAvoy, Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo – dressed up as characters from the movie “Toy Story 4” while visiting kids at the hospital Monday. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and even Forky were there.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Meet The Candidates
Find Your Polling Place
2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS