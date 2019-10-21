Brothers saved meth equipment in fire, left their grandmother to die, according to DA

U.S. & World

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, N .Y. (WETM) – New revelations in a disturbing case out of Steuben County have led to new charges against two brothers.

Second-degree murder charges against Jarrett and Justin Gause have been changed to manslaughter after the brothers allegedly saved their meth equipment from a May fire, but left their 82-year-old grandmother Gladys Ann Willow inside the home.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker tells 18 News that after Jarrett and Justin removed their equipment from the home, they went for cigarettes and did not report the Riverside fire.

Both brothers are also facing multiple reckless endangerment charges for every firefighter who responded, as well as tampering with evidence.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS