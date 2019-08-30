Brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles facing murder charge

LIBERTY COUNTY, Georgia (WRIC) — The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is charged with shooting and killing three people at a New Year’s Eve party.

24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas, is charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and perjury for a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three people dead.

Biles-Thomas was taken into custody in Liberty County, Georgia. He is being held there pending extradition.

Cleveland Police say the shooting happened when a group of men showed up to the party uninvited, according to Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS.

Police said the victims were Delvante Johnson, 19; Toshaun Banks, 21; and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

Biles-Thomas is expected in court in Ohio September 13.

