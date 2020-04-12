British PM Boris Johnson released from hospital

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Ministers Questions, in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Johnson’s office said Friday March 27, 2020 that he was tested after showing mild symptoms, Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus.

Johnson’s office says he left St. Thomas’ Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house.

He will not immediately return to work.

Johnson has been in the hospital for a week and spent three nights in the ICU.