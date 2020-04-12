British PM Boris Johnson released from hospital

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus.
Johnson’s office says he left St. Thomas’ Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house.
He will not immediately return to work.
Johnson has been in the hospital for a week and spent three nights in the ICU.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.