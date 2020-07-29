Bringing the big screen to your backyard

(NBC) – Is the COVID-19 crisis causing you to miss going to the movie theater to see the latest summer blockbuster? Why not bring the theater experience to your home?

In the age of COVID-19, catching up on all those blockbuster movies you somehow missed is a great way to pass the time.

But with many theaters shut down across the nation, Melanie Berliet of TheSpruce.com says why not bring the big screen experience to your home?

“You need a screen, projector, an audio system, a content source and cables and wires,” she says.

Projectors have come a long way from the ones your substitute teacher used to show movies in grade school. They’re brighter than ever, able to make images way bigger than your TV in crystal clear high definition.

Pair it with some good surround sound speakers or a soundbar, and you’ll forget you didn’t pay fifteen bucks to get in.

If you don’t have access to the outdoors, 4K tvs can provide a realistic theatre experience, too.

Satisfy the sweet tooth and stock up on candy, popcorn tubs, even a soda maker and pellet ice machine for that fresh fountain drink taste, and the cinema experience is complete.

The nation’s largest movie theater chain, AMC, had planned to open some theaters this month but with coronavirus cases on the rise in many states the company says it will likely be another month before you can visit one of their theaters.