Bride weds husband with COVID at hospital bedside

(CNN) – A critically ill COVID patient was able to marry his fiancé this week while still inside a Texas hospital.

In July, Carlos Munoz was getting ready to wed his girlfriend, Grace, but then he came down with coronavirus and had to be hospitalized in San Antonio.

After a month at Methodist Hospital, Carlos tested negative for the virus, but he is still struggling and not able to go home.

Carlos’s nurse recently came up with the idea for Carlos and Grace to say their vows in the hospital. The couple happily accepted and tied the knot on Tuesday.

Some of their family were able to witness the ceremony in person, while other family and friends watched via livestream.

Carlos’s nurse said the wedding seemed to give Carlos fight; she’s noticed a positive change in him already.