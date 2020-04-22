Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Bridal boutique offers free dresses to healthcare workers

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY) A Virginia Beach bridal boutique is giving away wedding dresses to dozens of engaged healthcare workers on the front lines.

Ava Clara Couture Bridal has been closed to the public for over a month, but the boutique is still giving a special group of brides their Cinderella moment.

“I want to help as many gals have something happy to look forward to,” owner Alex Fleear says.

Fleear has done gown giveaways in the past, but she said this group was a no-brainer.

“They’re leaving their families every day to put themselves at risk and do it without a pause,” she says. “We can have our opinions about it, but we are not those heroic women that are doing this.”

Fleear said they initially planned on giving away 50 gowns but thanks to an overwhelming response, that number has jumped to 75.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS