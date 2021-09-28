Brian Laundrie’s parents leave for shopping trip, are confronted by woman with bullhorn when they return

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Brian Laundrie’s parents returned home from a shopping trip on Tuesday and faced a woman shouting through a bullhorn.

For days, protesters have gathered at Christopher and Roberta Laundrie’s North Port home, where their son, Brian Laundrie lived with Gabby Petito before her disappearance and death.

Around a dozen people protested outside the Laundrie family home Monday. At one point, Laundrie’s family called police.

Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée whose body was found in a Wyoming national park earlier this month. He was last seen by his family on Sept. 14. They told police he went to the Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County.

Multiple agencies have spent the past week scouring the area for signs of Laundrie. The FBI is now leading the search, which has been “scaled back and targeted.”

An attorney for the family said Monday that his parents do not know where their son is.

“The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong,” the family’s attorney Steve Bertolino said in a statement.