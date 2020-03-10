Boy thrown from Minnesota balcony

(KARE)  An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized after being thrown from a balcony in St. Paul, Minnesota Monday morning.

St. Paul Police spokesperson Steve Linders says squads were dispatched to an apartment building around 8:40 a.m. on initial reports of an attempted suicide. 

Officers arrived to find a child on the ground, conscious and breathing but suffering from obvious injuries consistent with a fall. He was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment of numerous broken bones. Police say he is expected to survive.

“He was injured pretty badly,” Linders said. “He had a broken femur, fractured jaw, and some serious head injuries.” 

The boy was unable to tell officers how he fell off the fourth story balcony, but Linders said investigators on the scene learned that he was thrown off the balcony by his mother. 

“Through the course of their interviews and investigations they discovered the suspect had gone into the child’s bedroom, dragged him out of his bunk bed and thrown him off the balcony,” Linders said. “We don’t know what would make someone do this or why the suspect would do that.”

