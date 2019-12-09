Boy stuck in hospital asks for Christmas cards

(CNN) – A 6-year-old boy stuck in a Boston hospital waiting for a heart transplant, has a simple Christmas wish.

Carlos Rolon is making best of this, Day 95, at Boston Children’s Hospital awaiting a heart transplant.

“He was born with a condition called unbalanced atrioventricular canal defect,” says mother Sheena Cossette.

It’s an abnormality in his heart.

Carlos had 4 open heart surgeries before age 2.

“We’ve been waiting over three and a half years; on August 31, he got really sick and we ended up here, and now we have to be here until he receives one. Nobody wants to lose a child,” says Cossette.

She hopes more people consider being organ donors.

“It’s the greatest gift you’ll ever give anyone, is the gift of life.”

Taking the deck of cards they’ve been dealt, the Worcester mom is ready to deck the halls and hospital room with Christmas cards.

If you’d like to send Carlos a card, you can mail it to:

Carlos Rolon

c/o Sheena Cossette

P.O. Box 3497

Worcester, Massachusetts 01613

